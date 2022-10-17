NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ryder, the New York City carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street on a hot summer day, has died.

Ryder was euthanized due to a series of serious medical conditions and his age, officials said. The animal’s exact illnesses were not disclosed. Ryder’s body was sent to Cornell for a necropsy.

“We are devastated to learn that Ryder has died. His horrific collapse, after years of abuse, inspired tens of thousands of people from across the globe to stand up to carriage horse industry cruelty,” said Edita Birnkrant, executive director of NYCLASS.

The horse captured national attention after a viral video on Aug. 10 showed the animal on the ground near West 45th Street and Ninth Avenue. Officers from the NYPD Mounted Unit were called in to cool down the horse after it couldn’t stand up.

Ryder was then retired and lived at a private horse farm outside the city where he had extensive medical care from veterinarians at Cornell. While at Cornell, Ryder was diagnosed with a variety of serious medical conditions that ultimately required him to be humanely euthanized, according to Equine Resource Inc., the Sanctuary at Maple Hills Farms, and the Unbridled Heroes Project.

“We are very saddened to learn of Ryder’s passing. We know that he received the best of care with his new owner and veterinary team at Cornell. We’re sorry that at the end of Ryder’s long life, he did not get to enjoy more of his retirement,” said Christina Hansen, Central Park horse-carriage driver and chief shop steward with TWU Local 100.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is still conducting an animal abuse investigation into Ryder’s collapse.