EDISON, N.J. (PIX11) – Thanks to a generous gift from Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano and his wife Christy, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center unveiled a brand-new treatment center in one of his players’ names.

It was a surprise that put a smile on Eric LeGrand’s face.

“Coach pops out from behind the door, and I said, ‘Okay, is there something going on?’ and then he unveiled the sign with my name on it,” said LeGrand.

“To now see my name on the wall, these are moments I like to come to the hospital like this is cool, you know?” said LeGrand.

After obtaining a devastating spinal cord injury 13 years ago while playing for Schiano’s Scarlet Knights, LeGrand’s comeback has been transcendent.

“As long as he’s going to fight, I will continue to fight,” said Eric’s mother, Karen LeGrand. “We can’t let the fact that his body has failed him stop him.”

The Schianos’ gift of $250,000 will help invigorate the center with upgrades to the room bearing Eric’s name. The room has a lift system that allows patients to be carried into a private bathroom and shower area without leaving their room.

“It’s amazing,” said Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Bob Garrett. “Science has progressed, medicine has progressed and it’s because of people like Eric that continue to make it thrive and we’re making progress every single day.”

“I think to see how people have stuck together around this guy, it’s a testament to him,” said Greg Schiano. “He is a special man. I want to call him a kid, but he’s no longer a kid. He’s a young man that’s really highly successful at what he does and, again, an inspiration.”

Between his inspiring journey and new business ventures into coffee and now whiskey, LeGrand feels blessed that his story continues to touch so many.

“I’m grateful every day just to be able to wake up because even when you go through all of this, sometimes I have my health scares, and I’m in the hospital,” said LeGrand. “Just keep on believing and the best is yet to come.”