NEW YORK (PIX11) — City officials, including the NYPD’s top cop on counter terrorism and intelligence, say that so far, all potential Russian cyber threat have been repelled.

In a briefing inside NYPD Headquarters, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joined Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller, NYC Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser and Comptroller Brad Lander.

They repeated the common sense tips most are accustomed to: strengthen that password, update your software, and do not click suspicious emails. But the big prize for any Russian hacker would be disrupting our power grid or subways or water supply. PIX 11 asked if New York City had actually seen a Russian-based attack on city infrastructure if it had been foiled.

“We’ve seen an uptick, but we are not aware of any campaign explicitly targeting the city itself,” Fraser said.

None of those threats have caused a major disruption, Miller said, adding that U.S. Cyber Command has been flagging an increased number of threats for local authorities.

“We do see things that are coming in with malware that beacon out and bring in tools,” he said. “So far because of that timely intelligence, we have stopped them from coming in and bringing anything worse.”

Everyone at the briefing stressed that private industry must be on high alert right now as well.

“You have to remember, in the cyber world critical infrastructure, water, power, transport, 85% or so is private,” Miller said. “So this can’t just be a government only security fence, you must extend it to the things that must work, and can’t break.”

In NYC, there is actually a formal partnership between government authorities, big infrastructure providers and tech companies.