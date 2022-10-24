NEW YORK (PIX11) — Respiratory illnesses among children are seeing an uptick this fall, due in part to a wave of respiratory syncytial virus hitting earlier in the year than it typically does.

Dr. Arun Chopra, of the Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU-Langone, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to take a closer look at RSV, a common virus that afflicts the respiratory tract.

“Usually kids will be sick for just a couple of days, [and] will need extra fluids and fever control and things like that at home,” said Chopra. “Every once in a while, these kids get sicker, and this year we are seeing an increased rate of this virus and a lot of kids coming into the hospital.”

Chopra also discussed symptoms of RSV, how to prevent the spread, and common courses of treatment for confirmed cases.

