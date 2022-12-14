Editor’s Note (12/13): A previous version of this article had a cross street located as the scene of the incident. The article has been updated to clarify the location of the shooting.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One victim is dead and four more hospitalized after they were shot while filming a music video in remembrance a murder victim late Tuesday night, the Rochester Police Department said in a press conference Wednesday.

At around 10:30 p.m. officers responded a residence on Illinois Street for the reports of shots fired in the area, authorities said.

The residence, which was located on Illinois Street, had been rented out for the night to shoot a music video honoring DeAndre Jenkins, who was shot and killed on June 11, 2019. His case remains unsolved.

When the shooting occurred, officers said that between 20 and 30 people were inside the residence, and approximately 20 gunshots had been fired by multiple weapons.

At the scene Tuesday night, Captain Ryan Tauriello told News 8 staff that they received notice that four shooting victims had arrived at Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle. While investigating, Tauriello said that officers discovered a fourth victim, who they transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center via ambulance.

One individual — later identified as 24-year-old Jahkeem Douglas — died at the hospital. Of the four other victims — ages 19, 20, 22, and 30 — another victim is in critical condition. The other three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said at the conference.

“This is why we’re standing here today, and we shouldn’t be. Totally preventable, totally unnecessary, totally senseless, and total nonsense,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said at the conference. “There is not a government program, there are no magic bullets or a magic wand that we can use to make this all go away. It’s going to take a concerted effort with all of us working together to make sure that we collaborate and disrupt violence before it happens.”

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911, majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.