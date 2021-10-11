Long Island man, 73, identified as pilot killed in helicopter crash

CORNWALL, N.Y. — New York State Police have identified the victim of a fatal helicopter crash near Storm King Mountain as 73-year-old Arthur Charych of Setauket on Long Island.

Authorities say Charych, the chopper’s pilot, was the only person aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed near Route 218 in Cornwall at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.

Cornwall is about 55 miles north of New York City.