NEW YORK (PIX11) — A popular New York City film festival kicks off at the end of the month with new independent movies, featuring a flick directed by actress Eva Longoria.

The Rooftop Film Series Summer Series will run from May 25 to Aug. 25 at various locations around the five boroughs, organizers said. The 27th annual event kicks off at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

This summer’s lineup features “Dreamin’ Wild,” Savanah Leaf’s “Earth Mama,” and “Flamin’ Hot,” which is Longoria’s directorial debut, the company said. “Flamin’ Hot” will be screened for free at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, organizers said.

The screenings will have musical performances, free afterparties, and question-and-answer sessions with stars and directors.

“The Rooftop Films team is thrilled to be launching another year of spectacular outdoor film screenings, each film presented in a location specifically chosen to complement the subject matter of the film,” said Dan Nuxoll, president of Rooftop Films.

Tickets are available at the Rooftop Films website.