NEW YORK (PIX11) — A buyer plunked down more than $200,000 for Roger Maris’ game-worn jersey from his historic 1961 season with the Yankees, according to Grey Flannel Auctions.

The Yankees icon wore the grey flannel jersey — which sold for $244,240 — when he hit his 59th homer in Baltimore in 1961, the auction house said. Maris hit 60 home runs that season and passed Babe Ruth’s record.

Maris’ record stood until this season when Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit 62 homers.

Maris was also photographed wearing the jersey in Game 6 of the 1960 World Series, according to the press release. In the picture, Maris, Mickey Mantle, and Clete Boyer hold up their fingers in the clubhouse.

A Ruth-signed ball sold for $357,594 and Joe DiMaggio’s 1937 Yankees game-used cap went for $143,059, the release said.