MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Outraged New Yorkers will gather at several Manhattan landmarks Friday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortions.

The group NYC for Abortion Rights announced an abortion-rights rally would be held at Washington Square Park at 6:30 p.m. Another rally, organized by the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund, is expected to take place in Union Square at 8 p.m. The organizers of the Union Square protest also promoted events taking place in Mineola, Ithaca, Corning, Newburgh and Saratoga.

The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The ruling was expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.