Rockettes cancel annual Christmas Spectacular early due to COVID-19

NEW YORK — The famous Rockettes are kicking the rest of their season to the curb.

MSG Entertainment announced Friday that “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” will forgo the rest of its season due to “increasing challenges from the pandemic.”

“We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks,” MSG Entertainment said in a statement. “We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

Tickets for the remaining shows will be refunded.