NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rockaway Beach reopened for swimming Wednesday after a woman was seriously injured in a shark attack earlier this week, according to the Parks Department.

The beach was closed for swimming and surfing Tuesday after the animals were spotted in the area, officials said.

The Parks Department said there were no shark sightings Wednesday morning.

“Drone and harbor unit surveillance this morning did not observe any shark sightings, and Rockaway Beach has reopened for swimming as of 10 a.m. NYC Parks, NYPD, and FDNY will continue land, drone, and boat surveillance on Rockaway Beach throughout the day and into the evening,” the Parks Department said on social media.

On Monday, a 65-year-old woman was bitten in the leg by a shark in the surf at Rockaway Beach, authorities said. Her condition has improved since the attack, officials said.

The woman was the sixth person attacked in New York waters this year.

On Tuesday, a shark was spotted near Breezy Point, Queens, less than two miles from where the woman was attacked.

The FDNY warned beachgoers to swim where lifeguards are stationed.

“FDNY is working with our partners at the @NYCParks and @NYPDnews to ensure safety for all enjoying our city beaches this summer. As a reminder, only swim when and where lifeguards are present,” the FDNY posted on Twitter.