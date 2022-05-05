NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Police are searching for alleged serial robbers who have hit several New York City jewelry stores in the past few months, making off with more than $200,000 in merchandise, authorities said Thursday.

In the latest incidents, the crew struck shops in Brooklyn and the Bronx. At around 4 p.m. Sunday, the alleged thieves used a sledgehammer to break the storefront glass and steal 10 gold chains and five gold pendants from a jewelry store on White Plains Road in the Bronx, police said. The items cost $20,000. The unidentified men then fled in a black BMW sedan.

On Monday afternoon, the men targeted Dorian’s Jewelry on Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn. The crew used a sledgehammer and pick axe to break the display case before taking $187,380 worth of merchandise, police said. The men fled in a black BMW and black Honda Accord.

No injuries were reported in these incidents.

On March 29, two suspects robbed a jewelry store on 64th Drive in Queens, police said. One of the men asked a store employee for a closer look at an expensive piece of jewelry while his accomplice knocked at the door, asking to be buzzed in. Once the door opened, the two made off with the jewelry and fled in a black BMW, police said. The value of the items is unknown.

Police released video and photos of the May incidents. The video is form the Sunday incident in the Bronx, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).