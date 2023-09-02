Two men walked into a jewelry store in Flushing and stole $100,000 worth of jewelry Thursday evening, police said. (NYPD)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men walked into a jewelry store in Flushing and allegedly stole $100,000 worth of jewelry Thursday evening, police said.

The two unidentified male robbers walked into Prince Jewelers located on Prince Street and took out two firearms. Upon flashing the guns, the males removed the jewelry and fled the store on foot, police said.

On male is described as 35 years of age, with a slim build, and was last seen wearing a blue-collar dress shirt with a white t-shirt underneath. He was also wearing white pants, sunglasses, a camouflage hat, brown shoes, and carrying a black shoulder bag around his shoulder, police said.



The other male accomplice is described as 25 years of age, with a slim build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, a red hat, blue surgical gloves, and carrying a black backpack, police said.

No injuries were reported from the robbery.



Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

