NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man hit a worker with a wrench during one of three violent smoke shop robberies in Manhattan and the Bronx, police said.

The suspect pretended to have a gun while threatening a 30-year-old worker in a smoke shop at 3007 Third Ave. in the Bronx at around 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to the NYPD. The victim hid in the bathroom while the suspect stole $200 from the store, police said.

In the second incident, the robber attacked a worker, 26, with a wrench at a smoke shop at 974 Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side at around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 13, police said. The worker was hit in the hand and treated at the scene. The suspect stole $500 before running away, officials said.

A few days later, the robber threatened to shoot a 20-year-old employee at a smoke shop at 3645 Bruckner Blvd. in the Bronx before taking $200 from the register and running off, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.