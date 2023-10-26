NEW YORK (PIX11) – The city will be shutting down streets for Halloween and Halloween-themed events as part of its “Trick-or-Streets” initiative, officials announced Thursday.

“One of New York City’s most valuable resources is our space, and we’re making better use of it than ever before. We’re making sure that all of our city’s residents can safely enjoy our public spaces this Halloween and Día De Los Muertos,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

Here’s what streets will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 31 for Halloween:

The Bronx

Decatur Avenue, East 193rd Street to Fordham Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Evelyn Place, Grand Avenue to Aqueduct Avenue East from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jennings Street, Chisholm Street to Prospect Avenue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Decatur Avenue, East 195th Street to East 194th Street from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson Avenue, Pontiac Place to East 149th Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saint Ann’s Avenue, East 156th Street to Rae Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brooklyn

7th Street, 5th Avenue to 4th Avenue from 8:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

11th Street, 8th Avenue to Prospect Park West from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Zion Triangle Plaza at East New York Avenue, Legion Street to Pitkin Avenue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Prospect Place, Grand Avenue to Classon Avenue from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madison Street, Nostrand Avenue to Bedford Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Myrtle Avenue Plaza, Hall Street to Emerson Place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Knickerbocker Plaza at Knickerbocker Avenue & Myrtle Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Polhemus Place, Garfield Place to Carroll Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Washington Street, Water Street to Front Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pearl Plaza at Pearl Street, Anchorage Place to Water Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Joralemon Street, Hicks Street to Furman Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hoyt Street, State Street to Atlantic Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lafayette Avenue, Ashland Place to St Felix Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

State Street, 3rd Avenue to Nevins Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

17th Street, 8th Avenue to 7th Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Park Place, Underhill Avenue to Vanderbilt Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Underhill Avenue, Sterling Place to Prospect Place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jefferson Avenue, Patchen Avenue to Malcolm X Boulevard from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Waverly Avenue, Dekalb Avenue to Willoughby Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Albemarle Road, Rugby Road to Argyle Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

7th Avenue, 3rd Street to 14th Street from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manhattan

Cooper Street, Isham Street to West 207th Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stanton Street, Norfolk Street to Essex Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Quisqueya Plaza at Dyckman Street, Seaman Avenue to Broadway from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

East 123rd Street, 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

East 7th Street, 1st Avenue to Avenue A from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

LaGuardia Place, West 3rd Street to Washington Square South from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

West 139th Street, 8th Avenue to 7th Avenue from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East 115th Street and Park Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pell Street, Bowery to Mott Street from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

East 10th Street, 2nd Avenue to 1st Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

West 120th Street, Mount Morris Park West to Lennox Avenue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East 82nd Street, Lexington Avenue to 3rd Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

East 92nd Street, Madison Avenue to Fifth Avenue from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

West 78th Street, Columbus Avenue to Amsterdam Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West 90th Street, Central Park West to Columbus Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West 95th Street, Columbus Avenue to Central Park West from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West 69th Street, Broadway to Central Park West from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Queens

34th Avenue, Junction Boulevard to 69th Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beach 20th Street Plaza at Beach 20th Street & Beach 21st Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodside Avenue, 79th Street to 75th Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

109th Avenue, 160th Street to 159th Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

116th Avenue, 145th Street to Sutphin Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

31st Avenue, 35th Street to 33rd Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Staten Island

Minthorne Street, Victory Boulevard to Bay Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on street closures this upcoming weekend and after Halloween, the Department of Transportation has created an interactive map.