LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — This weekend several roads will be closed due to the Sixth Annual Catholic Health Services’ Suffolk County Marathon.

The marathon kicks off on Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Babylon Long Island Rail Road Station, officials said. Runners will trek east along the Montauk Highway then south over the Robert Moses Bridge to Captree State Park.

Runners will also cross over the bridge to eastbound Montauk Highway to Gardiner County Park in Bay Shore.

Suffolk County police are urging drivers to find alternate routes while the marathon is happening.

