NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man died while in custody at Rikers Island on Sunday, according to New York City’s Department of Corrections.

Curtis Davis, 44, was in the custody of the DOC since June 1. Officials said Davis was discovered in his cell unresponsive around 5 a.m. The DOC said medical care was immediately given to Davis. However, around 5:30 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine Davis’ cause of death, according to the DOC.

In 2022, 19 people died while in custody on Rikers Island, while Davis is the fifth this year.

