BRONX (PIX11) — Three correction officers and a captain were indicted on Monday, more than a year after they allegedly ignored a teenage detainee as he tried to kill himself at the Rikers Island jail facility.

The inmate, then 18, suffered significant brain damage, officials said. On the night of Nov. 27, 2019, he tied two sweatshirts to the holding cell ceiling and wrapped them around his neck. Officers at the jail allegedly walked by and ignored him for nearly eight minutes.

It’s been more than a year and a half since that day, but the victim is still living with brain damage, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He’s currently in a rehabilitation center.

“My Nicholas will never be the same due to the amount of damage that was done to him,” his grandmother said Monday.

Department of Correction Captain Terry Henry, 37, and DOC Correction Officers Daniel Fullerton, 27, Kenneth Hood, 35, and Mark Wilson, 46, were arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree reckless endangerment and official misconduct before Bronx Supreme Court Justice George Villegas. David Rankin, an attorney representing the victim’s family, said he was heartened by the indictments in the case.

The defendants were released on their own recognizance. They’re due back in court on Sept. 15, 2022.

Henry will will be placed on modified duty and Hood will be suspended, officials said. Both Fullerton and Wilson resigned from the DOC in February of 2022.

The president of the union representing correction officers said the Correction Officer Benevolent Association will “v igorously defend the rights of these officers.” PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Correction for comment, but a spokesperson deferred to the city’s Law Department.

