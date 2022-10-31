NEW YORK (PIX11) – A correction officer at Rikers Island was stabbed more than a dozen times by an inmate Monday, according to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association.

The officer was assaulted at the Anna M. Kross Center around 4:45 pm., a New York City Department of Correction spokesperson said.

“Earlier today, while working in the protective custody unit at the Anna M. Kross Center, one of our Correction Officers was brutally stabbed in the back of his head approximately 15 times by an inmate,” Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, said in a statement.

Commissioner Louis Molina called the attack “heinous” and “unprovoked.”

“We will not tolerate any assaults on our Members of Service who show up to work each day to keep our jails safe,” Molina said. “We are rearresting the individual who committed this deplorable attack. We are praying for this officer to make a speedy recovery.”

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition Monday evening, officials said. The officer was “conscious” and undergoing tests, according to Boscio.

The assault happened just a few hours after a detainee died in custody at the same facility on Rikers Island. Gilberto Garcia, 26, died at the Anna M. Kross Center around 12:50 p.m., officials said.

Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation. He was the 16th person to die in Department of Correction custody this year. Two other inmates died this year shortly after they were granted a “compassionate release.”

Garcia had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, officials said.

“We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Garcia’s loved ones and family at this difficult time,” Molina said. “As with every death that occurs in custody, we will conduct a preliminary investigation into the cause and circumstances.”