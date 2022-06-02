NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of Rikers Island jail inmates allegedly went on a violent spree, attacking two correction officers and and another detainee, officials said on Thursday.

The violence began on the night of April 10 when Kazene McIndoe, Rennie Patterson and Brandon Turner allegedly punched and kicked a correction officer in the face. They dragged her across the floor and stole her housing area cell keys, officials said.

McIndoe and Lamel Evans then allegedly repeatedly punched another correction officer and slashed him with a sharpened piece of plexiglass, prosecutors said. They took the officer’s pepper spray and discharged it in his face.

Patterson, Turner and Evans, along with Jose Paniagua, Isaiah Feliciano and Jaheem Ware, then allegedly used sharpened plexiglass to stab and slash another detainee in the neck, head, back and face, officials said. The victim suffered multiple lacerations.

In all, seven inmates were indicted on assault and robbery charges in connection with the April 10 attack, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The defendants range in age from 19 to 21.

Since February, correction officers have removed more than 2,000 weapons during search operations at New York City jail facilities, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said. Many were similar to the sharpened plexiglass used in the April 10 attacks.