RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday.

The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and raped her.

“ Sexual violence against anyone is unacceptable,” Clark said.

Blount pleaded guilty to attempted rape in the first degree. After the prison term, Blount faces eight years of post-release supervision. A full order of protection was issued. Blount was required to register as a sex offender.