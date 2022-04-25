RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday.
The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and raped her.
“Sexual violence against anyone is unacceptable,” Clark said.
Blount pleaded guilty to attempted rape in the first degree. After the prison term, Blount faces eight years of post-release supervision. A full order of protection was issued. Blount was required to register as a sex offender.