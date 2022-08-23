A New York City Department of Correction bus passes a sign near the gate at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced Tuesday for throwing feces at a correction officer, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Nicole Smith, 35, faces one-and-a-half to three years in prison. She pleased guilty to aggravated harassment of an employee by an incarcerated individuals.

“ The defendant tossed fecal matter at a correction officer, striking her in the face and abdomen,” Clark said. “She pleaded guilty to committing this disgusting act of violence against a correction officer, who described the incident as the worst moment of her career.”

The feces incident happened on Aug. 19 of 2019 at the Rose M. Singer Center on Rikers. Smith pleaded guilty on July 22.