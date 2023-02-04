NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate died early Saturday morning, marking the first death of 2023 for the New York City jail.

The person died around 6 a.m. on Saturday. The cause of death is still under investigation, said a spokesperson for the Department of Correction.

“Any death in custody is a tragedy. We sincerely send our deepest condolences and sympathy to this individual’s family and loved ones. As with all deaths in custody, we are working with our partner agencies to conduct a full investigation,” said Commissioner Louis Molina in a statement on Saturday.

The DOC did not explain the circumstances that led up to the death.