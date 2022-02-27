NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail complex inmate died on Sunday morning, a Department of Correction official said.

The man was the first detainee in DOC custody to die in 2022. He entered DOC custody on Sept. 5, 2021.

“We will work aggressively to determine the circumstances surrounding his death,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “My deepest sympathy goes out to the loved ones of this individual.”

The man was found unresponsive in the George R. Vierno Center, officials said. He was administered CPR and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

Officials have not yet released the man’s name because they are still working to contact his next of kin.

There were 16 DOC-related deaths in 2021; most of the 16 died while in custody, but two died shortly after they were compassionately released.