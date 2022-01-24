Rikers inmate allegedly tries to rape jail nurse; 2nd detainee rushes to help screaming victim

RIKERS ISLAND (PIX11) — A jail inmate allegedly tried to rape a nurse and forcibly touch a female Department of Correction officer at Rikers Island, officials said Monday.

Michael Cleaver, 56, was charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse during a Monday arraignment, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The indictment filed against him also included charges of unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching.

“The defendant allegedly forcibly touched a female correction officer,” Clark said. “Hours after that incident, the defendant allegedly attempted to rape a nurse assigned to the facility. He has been indicted for these appalling acts against women who work in the city’s jail.”

Cleaver allegedly lunged at a 39-year-old correction officer on the afternoon of Nov. 12, Clark said. He’s accused of groping the woman. Just hours later, he allegedly forced a 51-year-old nurse into a room and locked the door. Cleaver allegedly put the nurse in a bearhug, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted the nurse.

When she screamed for help, another Rikers detainee broke the lock on the door, Clark said. That detainee punched Cleaver repeatedly.

