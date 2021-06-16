Rikers inmate surrenders after being accidentally released: DOC

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Rikers Island jail complex

Rikers Island jail complex

NEW YORK — An inmate is back in custody at Rikers Island after being mistakenly released Monday night, according to the Department of Correction.

“This individual was safely returned to custody after our Correction Intelligence Bureau worked with NYPD to convince him to surrender,” DOC Press Secretary Jason Kersten told PIX11 in a statement.

The inmate had been “erroneously discharged” from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center, officials first confirmed Tuesday.

The DOC was “conducting a full investigation into how this occurred,” according to Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne.

The mishap comes after a Brooklyn murder suspect was mistakenly released in March.

The DOC also accidentally released an attempted murder suspect the same month, after a Bronx court clerk mistakenly marked him for release without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter