NEW YORK — An inmate is back in custody at Rikers Island after being mistakenly released Monday night, according to the Department of Correction.

“This individual was safely returned to custody after our Correction Intelligence Bureau worked with NYPD to convince him to surrender,” DOC Press Secretary Jason Kersten told PIX11 in a statement.

Related Content Another jail inmate accidentally released from Rikers

The inmate had been “erroneously discharged” from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center, officials first confirmed Tuesday.

The DOC was “conducting a full investigation into how this occurred,” according to Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne.

The mishap comes after a Brooklyn murder suspect was mistakenly released in March.

The DOC also accidentally released an attempted murder suspect the same month, after a Bronx court clerk mistakenly marked him for release without bail.