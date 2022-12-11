A New York City Department of Correction bus passes a sign near the gate at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 39-year-old detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Sunday, officials said.

Edgardo Mejias died at the Anna M. Kross Center around 5 p.m., according to the Department of Correction. He’s the 17th inmate to die while in custody this year, though several others died shortly after receiving compassionate release. There were 16 DOC-related deaths in 2021.

“Mr. Mejias’ passing fills our hearts with sadness, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to all who held him dear as we recognize how hard it is to lose a loved one during the holidays,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said. “As with all deaths in custody, we will work with our sister agencies to ensure that this matter is thoroughly and completely investigated”.

Mejias had been in DOC custody since Oct. 2. He was arrested on a robbery charge. His cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.