THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday.

Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face on Oct. 9.

“The defendants allegedly slashed other inmates leaving large lacerations; one resulting in disfigurement,” Clark said. “One assault came after an argument about the use of a jail phone, and the other was unprovoked. These mindless acts of brutality must stop. We will continue to hold violent inmates accountable, but more must be done to prevent these incidents from happening in the first place.”

Brown was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second and third degree assault, first degree promoting prison contraband and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon. Williams was arraigned Monday on charges of first and second degree assault, first degree promoting prison contraband and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.