NEW YORK (PIX11) – President Joe Biden declined to visit Rikers Island during his trip to New York City this week, despite calls from inmates and jail reform activists.

“We’d encourage every public official, every policymaker to see with their own eyes what’s happening at Rikers, because once you do, you can’t just turn away,” said Brooke Menschel, Director of Civil Rights and Law Reform for Brooklyn Defender Services.

Court documents filed by the city this week revealed Rikers detainees missed more than 7,000 medical appointments in the month of December alone, with more than 1,000 of those medical appointments being missed because there wasn’t a jail guard available to escort the detainee.

Brooklyn Defender Services is suing the city on behalf of several Rikers inmates over access to medical care. “We have people who rely on heart medication, HIV meds, diabetes meds in order just to maintain their very basic survival,” Menschel explained.

Mayor Eric Adams told PIX11 News “I reached out to commissioner out to Commissioner Molina and he is definitely moving to make sure that we have the rights of those inmates to get their medical appointments.”

The Department of Correction announced 1,000 officers are back on active duty after a staffing shortage that reached record levels.

“I’m in alignment with the unions that we have to be properly staffed,” Adams shared.

The Department of Correction graduated 75 recruits this week, but the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association told PIX11 News their officers need more backup. Union President Benny Boscio said, “We strongly urge the city to commit to hiring at least 2,500 more officers as soon as possible, so together, we can restore safety and security in the city’s jails.”