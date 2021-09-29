FILE – This March 16, 2011 file photo shows a barbed wire fence outside inmate housing on New York’s Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A federal court judge ordered sweeping changes for Rikers Island and other New York City jails on Wednesday amid a humanitarian crisis within the system.

The order requires the city to implement a 24-hour cap for housing people in intake facilities, which would help reduce inhumane conditions caused by overcrowding. The city will be required to track and report to the court how long people have stayed in these facilities.

Additionally, the city was ordered to provide the court with an interim security plan that addresses Department of Correction staff who abandon their posts while on-duty; failure to lock doors; and failure to supervise inmates in custody.

The city will also need to create a new hiring process that allows people from outside the DOC to be brought into facility leadership positions. Currently, only DOC staff can be promoted into these positions.

A timeline with several deadlines was put in place for the city to report its progress on these changes, among others outlined in the court order.

Tina Luongo, attorney-in-charge of the criminal defense practice at The Legal Aid Society, called the order a “necessary and important step.”

“And if the city is unable to comply with this order and show immediate improvements to safety and security in the jail, we will be back in court as often as is necessary to hold the de Blasio administration accountable,” Luongo said. “We will continue to use every tool we have to protect our clients. Lastly, this order should not supplant the need to decarcerate local jails, and we again call on Gov. Kathy Hochul, de Blasio and local district attorneys to prioritize that effort.”

Requests for comment from the mayor’s office and the Department of Correction were not immediately returned.