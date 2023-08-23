NEW YORK (PIX11) — A correction officer at Rikers Island is being treated for head and neck trauma following a brutal attack at the jail facility Wednesday morning, according to the president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association.

The attack happened around 1:20 a.m., at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island after an inmate asked the officer to make a call to the main office regarding his release on Wednesday, COBA President Benny Boscio said. The officer told the inmate that the office was closed, and he would call once it opened.

The inmate then began to attack the officer, unprovoked, and punched him several times in the face before slamming his head into a chair knocking him unconscious, the COBA president stated. The inmate continued to assault the unconscious officer until another correction officer stepped in and stopped the attack. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“This brutal and unprovoked assault could have killed this officer simply for doing his job,” said Boscio in a statement.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Department of Correction for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.

