It’s not just the COVID-19 vaccine people need to consider right now.

It’s that time of the year again to think about the flu.

Health officials are urging people to get their flu shot, especially before things start to peak closer to the holidays.

The term “twindemic” has been a buzzword lately — the idea of battling a severe flu season and COVID at the same time.

“The twindemic is something that we want to avoid,” New York City’s Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said, “This is the wrong time to get the flu, but that’s why it’s the right time to get the flu shot.”

Last year, the country saw a historically low flu season since more people were staying at home.

Chokshi said he’s hopeful the country will still have a good flu season, but said getting vaccinated against the influenza is the safest way to be protected.

The health commissioner also assured New Yorkers getting the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time is perfectly fine.

Chokshi reminded people that they may still get the flu after getting vaccinated, but it protects against severe illness. However, he debunked the myth that you can get the flu from the flu shot.

So far this flu season, about 560,000 adults have already been vaccinated against the flu, which is higher than last year.

However, the number of children vaccinated against the flu is lower than last year, so Chokshi urged parents to get their kids inoculated.

Visit the CDC website for more information on the flu vaccine.