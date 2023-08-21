NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuters are paying more to take transit around the region beginning this week.

MTA officials want riders to know about improvements. Bus redesigns in the boroughs are in the works and some subway service lines are seeing more trains. Weekend service has also been made more frequent.

The base fare increased 15 cents to $2.90 and express bus rides will cost $7.

The weekly unlimited, which is being used by many commuters, went up a dollar to $34, and the monthly unlimited is $132.

For users of the OMNY system on the train and standard bus routes, passenger travel will convert to a free unlimited weekly passes after the 12th tap during any seven-day period. It had previously been required Monday through Sunday.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said increases could have been higher, but the agency, legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed transit funding in the state budget.

“We’re doing a 2% increase per year. That said, we do want to provide our customers more service,” Lieber said.

The MTA addressed the increases at a media availability about transit service for the upcoming U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens.

For the first time, fans can take the LIRR from Grand Central Madison. The cost is $5 off-peak and $7 during the peak for travel on the railroads within the boroughs.

Work on the 7 train will continue. But trains will be staged to move visitors after the evening matches.