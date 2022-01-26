Riders alert officers after spotting gun on Manhattan subway platform

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after an alert straphanger told officers the teen was holding a gun while disputing with another rider.

“Right place, right time!” the NYPD tweeted, noting that additional officers have been patrolling the Times Square subway station.

The officers that arrested the teen were part of those strategic patrols, and new NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Jason Wilcox said it’s all part of the city’s plan to curb crime on the subways. Wilcox has more than three decades of experience in the NYPD, including a stint as commanding officer of Manhattan Transit.

“I know the world. I was on the train everyday and I intend to be out there,” he said. [Officers] will be on the trains. They will be on the platforms. They will be moving around … every day, you will see them.

A woman was killed at the Times Square station Jan. 15 after being shoved onto the tracks. The suspect in that case was known to police and had reports against him, including three other emotionally disturbed incidents. He was also listed by the NYPD as being homeless.

In the coming days, the state will enhance social outreach teams to address mental health and homeless issues.

At February’s monthly board meeting on a Wednesday, MTA officials acknowledged riders don’t feel safe. MTA Chairman Janno Lieber created a task force to come up with long term solutions to prevent people from getting on the tracks.

They’ve tested some sensors that can detect if someone is on the track bed. Platform doors are also being studied, although the cost estimates are in the billions of dollars.