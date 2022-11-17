NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality.

They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen.

“We need six-minute service to help transit-dependent riders and get our city moving,” said Mayra Aldás-Deckertc, lead organizer for Riders Alliance.

Their fight goes beyond transit advocacy. Immigrant, labor, and climate activists rallied with them in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, calling on Hochul to deliver a plan in the state budget that would give citywide riders six-minute service.

New York State Assembly Member Amanda Septimo, from the 84th District, says it’s also an economic and racial justice issue.

“It is no coincidence that if you look in communities of color, that’s where you have people traveling the longest to get to work,” Septimo said. “It’s no coincidence that the poorer you are, the longer you will commute to work.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos quoted Colombian president Gustavo Petro.

“A developed country is not one where everyone can own cars,” Ramos said. “A developed country is one where the wealthy uses public transportation.”

They’re pushing for $2.2 billion in the state budget to save transit riders from the MTA fiscal cliff and to invest in more service. Of that figure, $300 million would be put towards six-minute service.

“We all know the moment when you’re going in the train station and you look up at the predictor times and it’s 15 minutes, 18 minutes and you have a moment where you make a decision, ‘Can I afford to wait that long?’” asked Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, of the 36th District.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber had a speaking engagement nearby and briefly showed his support for the group, thanking them for pushing this agenda. He said the MTA doesn’t only need the funds to fill the fiscal gap, but agreed with increased service in the era of climate change.

Jessica González-Rojas says the frequent service will improve safety.

“We know that when you’re on isolated platforms or dark bus stops late at night, your safety is at risk,” González-Rojas said.

In response, John Lindsay, deputy communications director with Hochul’s office, told PIX11 News in a statement:

“Governor Hochul took action last year to avoid a fare hike or service reductions, and she is committed to providing safe, quality, and reliable transit service to riders. We will continue working with federal partners and state legislators on how to best support public transit.”

The advocacy groups hope to see the billions of dollars allocated in Hochul’s January budget proposal.