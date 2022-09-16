CHELSEA PIERS, Manhattan (PIX11) — With the holidays right around the corner, the popular gifts of the year are being reviewed by insiders and families.

Interactive features and technology are a part of many of this year’s entries at the Toy Insider event at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. Click here to see the Toy Insider’s list.

Editor-in-chief Marissa Silva says they look for originality and uniqueness. “Inflation is hitting the toy aisle. Expect to factor in 15% higher prices. On our 3 hot hotlists, the average toy price is under $50,” she said.

The Toy Insider magazine has been published for nearly two decades.