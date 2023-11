NEW YORK (PIX11) – A reverse Manhattanhenge will be taking place Wednesday morning, when the sun will rise to align with the city’s street grid.

It will be taking place at 6:59 a.m.

You can check it out in Manhattan on 14th, 23rd and 34th streets along with the Tudor City overpass.

