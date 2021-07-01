‘Revenge travel’ drives likely highest-traffic July 4 weekend ever

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Traffic is expected to be at an all-time high this holiday weekend.

According to AAA, there’s already a name for the phenomenon: “Revenge travel.”

More people will still hit the road because of revenge travel, which is when people have been cooped up in their homes for 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic are now vaccinated and desperate to get out.

Some of the top places in our area people are heading to this weekend.. Cape Cod, Adirondacks, Jersey Shore, Hamptons, and the Outer Banks.

AAA says if you are going out of town and plan on heading back on Monday, between 6 p.m. to midnight is when there is expected to be the busiest travel times.