NEW YORK (PIX11) — The newly revamped Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport was unveiled Tuesday as part of ongoing efforts to improve the travel hub.

The expansion and modernization cost $400 million. With the new space, British Airways is moving from Terminal 7 and joining American Airlines in Terminal 8. Terminal 7 is set to be demolished to make space for a new Terminal 6.

“The completion of Terminal 8 is the latest milestone in our historic efforts to build a whole new JFK worthy of New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I congratulate American Airlines, British Airways and the Port Authority for the first of what will be many milestones to come. We will continue our close partnerships as we transform JFK into a magnificent global gateway that will help to keep New York at the center of the world stage.”

Terminal 8 now has five new widebody gates, four new widebody parking positions and an upgraded baggage system. A concessions upgrade is planned for the next 18 months.