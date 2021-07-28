Return to gridlock? NY, NJ vehicle traffic nearing pre-COVID levels as transit lags

NEWARK, N.J. — Vehicle traffic between New Jersey and New York City is approaching pre-pandemic levels while public transit ridership continues to lag.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released numbers Wednesday that show bridge and tunnel traffic was down about 2% last month compared to June 2019, with truck traffic showing a 7% increase.

Meanwhile, ridership on PATH trains was down 63%. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reported similar trends.

Transit officials are concerned that ridership may not rebound for years due to concerns over the coronavirus and more people being able to work from home.