NEW YORK (PIX11) — A retired FDNY hero died of 9/11-related cancer, the FDNY announced on Wednesday.

Captain Michael Lyons, who joined the FDNY in 1998, died on Tuesday. After his diagnosis, Lyons contributed to articles to FDNY Pro and WNYF magazine about living with cancer.

Lyons rescued a man trapped in the rubble of Ground Zero after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, an FDNY spokesperson said.

He started his career in Engine 228 Brooklyn. After that, he then worked in Engine 59 in Manhattan, Ladder 153 in Queens and Ladder 148 in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY. Lyons retired as a captain in 2019.

On 9/11 itself, 343 firefighters were killed. Since then, more than 200 FDNY members have died of an illness related to the terrorist attacks.