A fight broke out at a restaurant in Little Italy during the San Gennaro festival on Sept. 24, 2021, police said. (Credit: Curtis Sliwa for NYC/Facebook)

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan — A restaurant worker in Little Italy was assaulted during a brawl inside the establishment as the San Gennaro festival took place outside, police said Saturday.

Officers were called to Il Piccolo Bufalo on Mulberry Street just before 10 p.m. Friday for a report of an assault, according to the NYPD.

A 39-year-old woman working at the restaurant told officers she tried to diffuse a fight between two patrons when one of the individuals punched and scratched her face.

The woman was left bleeding with pain and swelling to her face, police said. However, she refused medical attention at the scene.

Eleni Dottin, 25, of Queens, was arrested and charged with assault, according to the NYPD.

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for New York City mayor, posted video of the incident on Facebook. According to Sliwa’s campaign, he was walking through the San Gennaro festival, campaigning with his Guardian Angels street safety group, when they came upon the brawl at Il Piccolo Bufalo.

The video showed Sliwa and several Guardian Angels entering the restaurant as two women argued in the background. Suddenly, one of the women threw a cup of liquid at the other woman, the video showed.

The situation escalated further after a commotion happened off-camera and Guardian Angels were then seen in the video holding a woman against a wall. Several men were also seen yelling at each other and the Guardian Angels.

The video ended abruptly after someone apparently reached for the camera as several people yelled.

Sliwa’s campaign said more fights broke out after the video ended.

The worker who was injured did not appear to be in the video.

The annual Feast of San Gennaro runs through Sunday.