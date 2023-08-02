NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beyoncé posted a touching tribute to a New York City dancer who was stabbed to death in an alleged hate crime attack at a Brooklyn gas station over the weekend.

“Rest in Power O’Shae Sibley” the pop icon posted on her website.

Beyonce posted a tribute to slain dancer O’Shae Sibley on her website. (Credit: beyonce.com)

Sibley, 28, was a dancer who performed in an LGBTQ dance troupe, according to his family.

Sibley was with his friends when they got into a fight with another group at the Mobil gas station at 1921 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police and witnesses.

Sibley was vogueing and dancing with his buddies outside the gas station when a customer told them to stop because he found it offensive. The 17-year-old suspect allegedly made anti-LGBTQ comments before stabbing the victim, police said.

Authorities found Sibley with stab wounds to his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, police said.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack. There have been no arrests.

A GoFundMe page set up for Sibley’s family has raised more than $34,000, as of Wednesday morning.