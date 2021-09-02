Residual flooding still a concern for NY, NJ through Friday

PASSAIC, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 02: Water gushes out of a man hole on River Drive on September 02, 2021 in Passaic City. NJ Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ida caused flooding and power outages throughout New Jersey as the Northeast was hit by record rain and tornadoes. At least 8 people were killed in New York and New Jersey. NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has also declared a state of emergency. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Ida’s impact on New York and New Jersey wasn’t over when the rain stopped: forecasters say residual flooding could be an an issue into Friday.

River flood warnings continued Thursday morning for parts of northeastern New Jersey, the Bronx, the Lower Hudson Valley and and southwestern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

Some rivers and streams in those areas reached near record levels, forecasters said. They could continue to flood for a period of time even after the rain ends.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour Wednesday, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 21, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

Rainfall totals by Thursday morning were:

Newark: 8.41 inches

Central Park: 8.13 inches

LaGuardia: 6.8 inches

Bridgeport: 5.77 inches

JFK: 2.56 inches

Islip: 1.53 inches