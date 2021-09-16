Residents highlight gas, rodent, repair issues as NYCHA CEO tours Brooklyn development

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Since the pandemic, people who live at the Red Hook Houses said it has turned into an unlivable construction zone.

Brooklyn tenant leaders invited the NYCHA CEO, Greg Russ, to see the problems firsthand and help.

Russ also got an earful about the problems with gas service outages, rodents and lack of repairs.

Janet Andrews said ever since construction started, the rats have been running rampant.

Andrews’ documents the problem everyday. “We have rats running into our building. Pretty soon, they will make it in our apartments,” said Andrews, who lives at Red Hook Houses West.

Andrews got a chance to tell Russ about it face to face on Thursday.

PIX11 went along with Russ as he toured with community activists, city leaders, and families. He saw the piles of soil covered with tarps, construction, and heard from frustrated residents.

The construction at the Red Hook Houses is part of a Sandy Resiliency & Renewal Program, designed to lessen the community’s vulnerability to natural disasters. It is an investment of $550 million in FEMA funds.

“We need to figure out how to put capital back into NYCHA in a big way,” said Russ.

Some estimate repairs in NYCHA right now to be about $40 billion.

Russ said he is hopeful some of that money will come from Washington.