NEW YORK (PIX11) — Humans aren’t the only ones who head to the beaches and waterways of New York in the summer.

This is the time when dolphins move in and hang out offshore. They’re being studied by researchers with the Wildlife Conservation Society and New York Aquarium. Sarah Trabue is a marine biologist and lead author studying the dolphins.

“Knowledge is power. The more that we know about marine wildlife, the more we can do to live harmoniously with them,” she said.

The have found in the New York-New Jersey Harbor Estuary, bottlenose dolphins are exposed to various stressors, including vessel activity and potential impacts associated with forthcoming offshore wind development.