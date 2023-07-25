Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — After a 12-day house search and backyard dig, reporters were brought outside the Massapequa Park home of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann, Tuesday afternoon.

The red-shingled home on First Avenue with a white storm door had piles of wood on the porch and a wood-working bench in the driveway.

In a side alley, we saw piles of broken items that seemed to be discarded during the nearly two-week search for evidence by Suffolk County police, New York State police, and the FBI.

“We have reached an end to the search of the Gilgo house,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told the media, about an hour before the street opened up.

When asked if any women might have been killed inside the house, Tierney replied, “I don’t believe we can say at this time one way or the other.”

Heuermann’s wife was always out of town when he allegedly committed the murders.

Tierney said a lab will have to search for trace evidence like blood on the massive amounts of items seized from the house. He wouldn’t specify what the items were, aside from acknowledging Heuermann had 279 pistols and long guns in a steel vault in the basement.

Regarding the backyard dig that utilized ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs, Tierney said, “There was nothing of note taken from the backyard as far as remains.”

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect and married father of two, was arrested near his Midtown Manhattan office the evening of July 13.

Tierney revealed at least one hair with Heuermann’s DNA was found in the burlap used to wrap victim Megan Waterman’s body.

The architect has been tied to the murders of the “Gilgo Four” — the first women found in the brush off Ocean Parkway in December 2010.

Heuermann was indicted in three of the murders and remains the prime suspect in the fourth.

Six other sets of remains were found along Ocean Parkway in 2011 in cases that remain unsolved.

This is a developing story.