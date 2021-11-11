Report highlights maternal health discrepancies in NYC hospitals

NEW YORK — Overall, Black women are eight times more likely to die from pregnancy-related conditions than white women.

A new report includes a number of recommendations to address health care inequities. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who recently shared his own family’s story, spoke to PIX11 News about potential solutions.

“We have to keep talking about it,” Williams said. “We want to make sure that the story continues to be elevated.”

Williams outlined bills currently in the city council that he wants to see passed — see his full interview with PIX11 News anchors Tamsen Fadal and Vanessa Freeman above.