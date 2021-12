FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. Members of New York’s ethics commission have voted overwhelmingly to rescind approval of Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal, Tuesday, Nov. 16. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under federal investigation over several sexual harassment accusations, according to the New York Post.

A legal services contract released to the Post also notes previous investigations into the former governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and misreporting of nursing home deaths in New York.

