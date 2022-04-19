NEW YORK (PIX11) — In New York State Black non-Hispanic women are five times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than White, non-Hispanic women according to a report from the New York State Department of Health.

“People are beginning to unfortunately now realize this is true and it has been true for a very long time,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

Researchers analyzed the 41 pregnancy-related deaths that occurred in New York in 2018. Discrimination contributed to 46% of those deaths and at times a patient’s concern were dismissed because of their race, gender or weight.

They report further found 78% of the deaths they reviewed were preventable.

“That’s something hard to hear,” Williams said.

The report was the first published by the New York State Department of Health’s Maternal Mortality Review Board and also included recommendations to improve maternal healthcare outcomes. One of their suggestions has already been implemented — in the recent state budget deal lawmakers set aside $20 million a year for holistic prenatal and postnatal care.